Dwight Yorke believes that Pedro Neto would make a difference to Manchester United

Treble-winning former Manchester United striker, Dwight Yorke, has claimed that Wolves winger Pedro Neto would make a difference at his former club.

Since joining Wolves in 2019, the Portuguese player has been a thorn in the side of many Premier League teams.

The winger will certainly be in United fan’s thoughts as he scored from a lightening quick counterattack as Wolves pulled level against the Mancunian side in their recent Premier league fixture in the 95th minute.

Luckily for the Old Trafford side, a moment of magic from Kobbie Mainoo won the game 3-4 for the Red Devils.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, the legendary forward claimed, “I think Pedro Neto would make a difference for Manchester United. I like the look of him and players who come from lesser clubs like Wolves have a point to prove and he could actually make a difference in the United team”.

United have been linked to the player ever since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club in 2022 and the winger was reportedly offered to the club that summer.

Links have resurfaced this year when it was reported that the winger was seen as a possible replacement for Jadon Sancho in the January window and that Ten Hag is a “huge fan” of the player.

A deal may just be on the cards for the electric winger who has three goals and nine assists in all competitions this year, due to the fact Wolves may need to sell assets to be able to be active in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Whilst Neto is a very talented prospect, there could be two potential issues with the deal.

The first is the player’s injury history. The winger missed 297 days of the 2020/21 season, 127 days of last season and he has already sat out 58 days of this campaign.

So many serious injuries for one so young is an obvious concern.

Moreover, the player has never scored a huge number of goals. The Portugal international has only scored 14 goals in 129 appearances for the Molineux side.

However, United do lack significant options on the right wing. Alejandro Garnacho has had to fill-in admirably on the right as a plethora of different reasons have meant that the Old Trafford side are incredibly threadbare in Neto’s position right now.