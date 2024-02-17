Erik ten Hag says he was “always convinced” his Man United side would come good this season



Erik ten Hag insists it’s too soon to say Manchester United have “turned a corner”.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Luton Town, the boss said that while progress has been made, there is still plenty of work to do to get back to Champions League level.

“First of all, I think it’s too quick to say we have turned a corner. We are not there yet, we are still not in a position to say so. We are back in the race, but not in the position we want to be at this club – that is a minimum of the top four – so we have to catch up and we are still doing that.

“But I do think that now we are going in the right direction. I was always convinced we would once the players were available. With this squad, I knew that with me and my coaching staff and players, and the togetherness, we have the quality to play for the top four. Of course over the season we had to prove it – but I was always convinced we would.

Ten Hag also implied that the summer transfers were made knowing it would mean a hard season ahead for United.

“When we were in the summer, I think we had very good momentum. We had finished third, we won one final, and were in another final. Then we chose to bring in young players for the future – and that had to do with FFP.

“With that choice, you know it will take longer before you can come into the competition for the top positions in the Premier League or Champions League”.

However, he felt that those financial restrictions meant that he was able to bring young players such as Kobbie Mainoo through to the first team.

“Manchester United will always be a buying club – but I think history proves it always gives opportunities from the academy through to the first team if a player deserves it. It’s in the DNA. In my opinion, there were players who had the potential. We have given them the time to develop and progress,” he said.

United’s first Kenilworth Road encounter in the Premier League era kicks off tomorrow (Sunday) at 4.30pm.

A win would bring the Red Devils to within three points of fifth-placed Spurs, who lost at home to Wolves today.

Depending on how far English clubs go in European competition, fifth might be enough to qualify for the Champions League next year.