Finnish billionaire Thomas Zilliacus says he’d love to talk to Sir Jim Ratcliffe about $20bn Man United offer



Finnish billionaire Thomas Zilliacus has claimed that he would love the opportunity to talk to Sir Jim Ratcliffe about his fan platform model that could generate Manchester United as much as $20bn in revenue.

Zilliacus was one of the bidders who were keen on completing a buy-out of United during the strategic review process launched by the Glazers.

He eventually withdrew from the takeover after he failed to get a response from the Glazers or Raine Group, the merchant bank that was acting on behalf of the United owners in the club sale. He was never really seen as a serious suitor.

Zilliacus submitted his bid for United via consortium XXI Century Capital.

At the moment, he is firmly focused on purchasing Serie A giants Inter Milan. According to The Manchester Evening News, the 67-year-old has formally submitted a 100% buy-out bid worth around £1.2billion for the Italian outfit.

He told MEN that his team was drafting an app that would give fans the opportunity to take part in big decisions affecting the club.

Through this mechanism, supporters would be able to give their input on matters such as transfers and dividend payments.

He indicated that this method has been proven after being successfully rolled out at an unnamed Italian club.

Zilliacus said, “I welcome very much the fact that Jim Ratcliffe is running the footballing side because he’s a passionate Manchester United fan and knows football.”

“So what I would love to do is to talk with him and his team about the fan monetisation platform that we would have deployed if we would have been able to take over the club. It is a platform that can generate very significant revenues for Manchester United.”

“And I would be more than happy to discuss the possibility of working together in order to generate those funds. I know we could structure something very exciting for the global fan base that would generate very significant revenues for the club.”

He specified about the fan-led proposal, “It was actually a Swedish concept that I acquired a few years back. The best monetary returns was actually with a top Italian club, one of those in the Champions League. So it has been tested. We have run this with other top clubs and we have made over 400 US dollars per participating fan. So of course, not every single fan is participating… about five per cent of the fan base participated when we tested it with other clubs.”

“So if Manchester United has around a billion fans, as has been claimed, five per cent of that is 50 million times 400 US dollars. That’s a hell of a lot of money.”

As pointed out by the Finnish businessman, 50 million multiplied by $400 equals $20billion.

He revealed that Ratcliffe’s arrival at United will ultimately prove to be beneficial for the Red Devils in the long-term.

Zilliacus especially noted the speed at which the INEOS billionaire seems to be implementing things in an effort to restore the club to its past glories.

