Galatasaray plotting shock summer move for Altay Bayindir as goalkeeper’s stance is revealed



Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly plotting a shock summer move for Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Bayindir was signed by Erik ten Hag for £4.3million last summer following Dean Henderson’s departure to Crystal Palace.

He came in to primarily deputise and possibly challenge Andre Onana for a starting berth in the team.

Bayindir would have reasonably been expecting more playing time but so far this season, the shot-stopper has only made one appearance for United, against Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

He started between the sticks while Onana was away with Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ten Hag has opted to pick Onana for every Premier League and cup match this term, which has translated to severely restricted minutes for Bayindir.

According to Aspor, Galatasaray – the fierce rivals of Bayindir’s old club Fenerbahce – are keen to secure the United goalkeeper’s services in the summer.

It’s understood that Bayindir just wants to play football and is eager to be at a club where he can feature more – something that seems very unlikely at United.

Galatasaray are currently at the summit of the SuperLig table, two points ahead of Fenerbahce. Galatasaray’s long-serving goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is approaching the end of his contract after 13 years at the club and a change is forthcoming.

As per Aspor, Okan Buruk wants a Turkish goalkeeper next partly because the Rams Park outfit urgently needs to reduce the number of overseas players in their ranks from 14 to 12.

Needless to say, Bayindir’s move to Galatasaray considering his affiliation with Fenerbahce would be very controversial.

The 25-year-old’s contract with United is set to expire in 2027.

