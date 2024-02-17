Man United prepared to offer up these four players to Barcelona in bid to land Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United are reportedly ready to part ways with four players as they seek to land the very elusive Frenkie de Jong.

United retain a long-standing interest in De Jong, who has slipped the club’s grasp on more than one occasion.

During Erik ten Hag’s first summer transfer window, the Barcelona midfielder was chased for months but a move never came to fruition due to the player’s unwillingness to move over an issue over deferred wages that he was owed by his employers.

However, it was recently revealed that the Netherlands international may have had a change of heart and is now open to trying a new adventure.

Significantly, it’s thought that De Jong was offered a new contract more than three months ago but he has yet to respond to Barca bosses who are growing impatient.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that the Blaugrana are set to demand a hefty fee from United for De Jong’s services.

Barca’s valuation is understood to be significantly higher than what United are willing to fork out.

According to Spanish publication Nacional, Ten Hag’s side have devised a plan to lower the Catalan giants’ asking fee.

United are prepared to offer up Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Scott McTominay as possible makeweights in any deal to sign De Jong.

Nacional explain that Barcelona president Joan Laporta will demand a sum in the region of €100m for his star midfielder.

Greenwood is an option that appeals to Barcelona, who are said to be admirers of the Carrington academy graduate.

There is no way back for Greenwood at Old Trafford and a big move to Camp Nou from Getafe would undoubtedly appeal to the Englishman.

Concerning Antony, Nacional state that the Brazilian has failed to live up to his billing at United and there is a desire to get rid of him.

The newspaper points out that the winger is still young and there is plenty of room for improvement that can be realized in Spain.

As in the case of Greenwood, there is a belief that Sancho’s time with United is up and after his loan spell at Signal Iduna Park with Borussia Dortmund, he could be made available for transfer.

McTominay is United’s highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season and Barcelona are reportedly looking for a midfielder who fits the profile of the Scotland international.

“His versatility – he can play in all areas of the midfield -, his good handling of the ball and his profile as a midfielder with great range pleases the Blaugrana secretariat. In addition, he has great aerial power thanks to his 1.91 cm height.”

De Jong’s current deal with Barca expires in 2026.

