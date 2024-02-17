Manchester United defender Will Fish suffers afternoon to forget in Hibernian’s draw with Aberdeen

Manchester United have suffered defensive struggles this season with Erik ten Hag having to regularly chop-and-change his back line.

The manager was forced to play his 11th centre-back pairing in the recent win against Aston Villa – a remarkable statistic with just over half the season played.

Youngster Will Fish may have made it a 12th at some point in the campaign had he not been on loan with Scottish side, Hibernian.

It’s the second season running Fish has spent north of the boarder and has been a mainstay in the side since re-joining.

However, the defender suffered an afternoon to forget in today’s (Saturday) 2-2 draw away at Aberdeen.

Despite the result being a creditable one for the away side, Fish played a part in gifting Aberdeen their second goal which gave them the lead early in the second half.

Fish, who turned 21-years-old today, was unable to sort his feet out quickly enough to stop Jamie McGrath from pouncing to turn the game on it’s head before Hibs struck back to restore parity.

The United man was also responsible for losing possession 14 times throughout an afternoon he will want to quickly put behind him.

His booking in the latter stages underlined his struggles but Hibs held on for a creditable point on the road

Incredibly, the draw leaves the two sides on the same points, goals scored and goals against after 25 league games, in a campaign that has disappointed for both.

Hibs currently occupy 7th place in the Scottish Premiership table and Fish will be hoping for a better end to the season.

Fish has featured in every game of the domestic season so far, notching a goal whilst gaining some vital first team experience.

It’s no secret United will be looking to add to their defence ranks in the summer and Erik ten Hag will have a keen eye on Fish’s development in Scotland.