Manchester United have “intensely analysed” Mathys Tel ahead of summer move



Manchester United have “intensely analysed” Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel ahead of a potential pursuit this summer, with the player’s agent revealing they would consider a departure from the German giant.

As relayed by The Peoples Person yesterday, Old Trafford officials are reported to have made “contact” with the Frenchman’s representatives to gauge his interest in a move.

Florian Plettenberg contends United are “very interested” in signing Tel as the club seeks to buttress a forward line which has struggled in front of goal this season.

While the form of Erik ten Hag’s forwards has dramatically improved in recent months, United are likely to target a new right-winger and striker this summer.

Anthony Martial is expected to depart Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season, freeing up space for a replacement.

Rasmus Hojlund has been in red hot form in recent weeks and the club are thought to be very happy with the Dane’s development this season. As such, a new striker is likely to be a rotational option, rather than a definite starter.

Tel’s positional versatility – capable of playing on both wings or through the middle – would make him an ideal candidate for this role. The 18-year-old could function as an effective compliment to Hojlund, rather than an unhelpful competitor.

Plettenberg reveals United scouts have been analysing the French forward in recent weeks and are believed to have been impressed with their findings. He describes Tel as “in the spotlight” for United at present.

🔴🚨More on Mathys #Tel X ManUtd: ➡️ In the past few weeks, ManUtd have intensively analyzed him ➡️ The club have contacted his management and inquired about a potential transfer in the summer ➡️ #MUFC definitely want to sign another striker in the summer. Aside from that,… pic.twitter.com/qUVFOg0JtU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 17, 2024

With a well-established front four of Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala, as well as the experienced Thomas Muller, already in place at Bayern, Tel may be tempted by the less competitive queue in attack at Old Trafford.

Plettenberg indicates the 18-year-old remains “100% focused” on the Bundesliga champions, however.

Tel’s agent, Gadiri Camara, reiterated his player’s love for Bayern, but did admit they would consider a departure in the summer if the relationship with the German club did not improve.

“Mathys loves Bayern, the fans…and he wants to be important and win all the trophies. Sometimes you just need to feel like you’re on the same path. I’m confident about it. If not, we have to consider all options”, Camara stated.

ManUnited ist an Mathys Tel interessiert, wie ⁦@Plettigoal⁩ zuerst berichtete. Tels Berater Camara sagt zu ⁦@BILD_Sport⁩: „Wir werden es sehr bald sehen, aber ich bin zuversichtlich. Aber wenn nicht, müssen wir alle Optionen in Betracht ziehen“ https://t.co/GW10Z47Fur — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) February 17, 2024

Translation: Man United is interested in Mathys Tel, as ⁦@Plettigoal⁩ first reported. Tel’s advisor Camara says to ⁦@BILD_Sport: “We will see very soon, but I am confident. But if not, we have to consider all options.”

One forward who is believed to less of a priority for United now is Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker had been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with a fee in excess of €40 million required to secure his services.

However, Plettenberg contends this interest has cooled. “Manchester United’s interest in Zirkzee is still present, but has somewhat diminished in the meantime,” the German reporter writes.

