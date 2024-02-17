Marcus Rashford would be an excellent signing for Arsenal according to Emmanuel Petit

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Petit, believes Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford would be a great signing for his former side if he sorts out his off-field issues.

The England international enjoyed an incredible season last year, as he won the club’s player of the year award and scored 30 goals in all competitions.

The left winger was instrumental in United’s Carabao Cup win and third place finish in the league.

However, fast-forward nine months and the Englishman has only scored five goals all season and is being outperformed by his two young teammates, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

The 26 year old has also suffered significant criticism from pundits and did not help himself with a 12-hour drinking binge in Belfast just a few weeks ago, which resulted in him missing training the next day.

Doubts about Rashford’s future at the club have begun to crop up with reports that Paris Saint-Germain could rekindle their interest in the player and shockingly, that Arsenal could well be a destination for the United academy product.

In response, Arsenal legend, Petit has told Betway (via The Daily Star) that “Marcus Rashford could be an excellent option for Arsenal, definitely. My only question mark would be on his mind and where he is mentally. Last season, he played so well for weeks and weeks but this season it hasn’t been the same Marcus Rashford”.

Elaborating further on the reason behind the player’s struggles in this campaign, the Frenchman put forward his own theory on the issue.

“I think he’s very sensitive and he must find a balance between his professional and private life – if he finds the balance he will be great again,” he said.

“We all know his qualities and skills, but I’m wondering mentally if he can reach the standards of where he should be”.

The World Cup winner then offered some advice to the out-of-form striker, claiming that he had gone through similar ruts in his career and he only re-found form once he had the correct balance between his work and social life.

“He needs help to perform more often and he needs serenity from his agents. I heard from France that he’s been through difficult times privately. I was going through the same thing as a player, I could never be in good form if I wasn’t right in my private life”.

Whilst the prospect of a move to Arsenal seems incredibly unlikely, if Rashford is unable to find any sort of form resembling that of last season, INEOS will have a choice to make, should a club come in with a massive offer.

Football finance expert, Kieran Maguire, has recently reported that selling the striker would practically solve all of United’s Financial Fair Play issues in one swoop.

The complex issue of what to do with Marcus Rashford is just one of the many problems that INEOS will find in their in-tray, now that their takeover has been ratified by the Premier League and Football Association.