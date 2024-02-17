Home » Mary Earps apologises to fans after Arsenal defeat

Mary Earps apologises to fans after Arsenal defeat

by Zoe Hodges
written by Zoe Hodges

Manchester United keeper Mary Earps has apologised to fans after United fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Footage on social media shows Earps staying behind, after her teammates have begun to leave the field, applauding the away fans and holding her hands up as if to apologise.

United went 3-0 down in the first half, sparked by an own goal in the tenth minute.

Just under half an hour later, Katie Zelem attempted to clear the ball but hit it straight at Cloe Lacasse, who headed it into the open goal.

A minute before half-time and Gemma Evans brought down Beth Mead in the box. Kim Little wrong-footed Earps to convert the penalty.

In the dying stages of the second half, Garcia pulled one back following a short corner from Zelem to Toone, who then found Garcia at the back post.

Earps made some big saves in the second half to keep the deficit to a minimum.

Stina Blackstenius looked to be through one on one with Earps but the shot-stopper raced out and made herself big to deny the Swedish international.

Earps is out of contract at the end of this season and looks likely to leave the club on a free transfer.

She has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, with many expecting her to go in the January transfer window.

The players now have a chance to regroup as they head into the international break.

Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United Women prepare to face Arsenal at...

Aoife Mannion praised following return from injury

Super sub Rachel Williams predicted winner against Southampton...

Preview: Manchester United Women vs Southampton Women

Mary Earps talks about sexism and misogyny in...

Marc Skinner talks of ‘poignant reminder’ as team...

Zoe has written sports articles for The Reporters Academy and The Oldham Times as well as The Peoples Person and has written music articles for Holler, Maverick Magazine and The Writers Room. She is currently studying for an MA in Sports Journalism.