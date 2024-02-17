Mary Earps apologises to fans after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United keeper Mary Earps has apologised to fans after United fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Footage on social media shows Earps staying behind, after her teammates have begun to leave the field, applauding the away fans and holding her hands up as if to apologise.

Mary Earps stays behind applauding and apologising to the away fans. 🎥@connerroberts_#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/TQpDeyorX8 — All For United WFC (@AllForUnitedWFC) February 17, 2024

United went 3-0 down in the first half, sparked by an own goal in the tenth minute.

Just under half an hour later, Katie Zelem attempted to clear the ball but hit it straight at Cloe Lacasse, who headed it into the open goal.

A minute before half-time and Gemma Evans brought down Beth Mead in the box. Kim Little wrong-footed Earps to convert the penalty.

In the dying stages of the second half, Garcia pulled one back following a short corner from Zelem to Toone, who then found Garcia at the back post.

Earps made some big saves in the second half to keep the deficit to a minimum.

Stina Blackstenius looked to be through one on one with Earps but the shot-stopper raced out and made herself big to deny the Swedish international.

Earps is out of contract at the end of this season and looks likely to leave the club on a free transfer.

She has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, with many expecting her to go in the January transfer window.

The players now have a chance to regroup as they head into the international break.