Mason Greenwood helps Getafe claim hard-fought draw away to Villarreal

Mason Greenwood’s Getafe claimed a hard fought draw against Villarreal in La Liga last night, as they continue their push for European football next season.

The draw means that they have now collected 34 points and sit just four points off the European places.

Getafe took the lead in the game through midfielder Nemanja Maksimović, but were pegged back early in the second half by Alberto Moreno’s strike for Villarreal.

The Yellow submarine dominated the chance total with 20 in comparison to Getafe’s 11 and also had 56% of the ball.

However, Greenwood once again, was heavily involved in his side’s attacking play.

For the opening goal of the night, the Englishman floated in a delightful free kick into a dangerous area that was only half-cleared by the Villarreal defence, and the ball dropped to an unmarked Maksimovic, who made no mistake from close range.

The United academy product was also incredibly close to re-instating the Madrid based side’s lead as he was denied by some quick thinking by Raul Albiol.

After chaos ensued in the home side’s box, the ball broke to Greenwood, who volleyed the ball into the turf, looping it over the helpless keeper. It looked like an almost certain goal before Albiol’s smart reading of the game allowed him to hook the ball off the line.

The 22 year old received a Sofascore rating of 7.4 for his night’s work and once again, played the full 90 minutes for his team.

Greenwood is certainly now one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Spanish side.

The winger had one shot on target, one off it and had three blocked shots as he searched for the winner for his team.

The player was also a thorn in Villarreal’s side as he was successful in three of his four dribble attempts.

The Bradford born attacker was also able to help out his team on the defensive end by winning five out of his eight ground duels and making an interception and a clearance for Los Azulones.

Greenwood and Getafe will be in action once again next Saturday with a mouth-watering tie away to Barcelona next Saturday.

United loanees have already tasted success at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium this year, as Facundo Pellistri recently put in a devastating performance for Granada with a goal and an assist.

The United striker will certainly be dreaming of making a similar impact on proceedings, especially as the Catalan club have been credited with an interest in buying the striker this summer.

As the England international continues to put in quality performance after performance for Getafe, it gives United’s new owners INEOS even more of a dilemma. Should Dan Ashworth become the club’s new sporting director, which seems more of a when rather than an if at this point, he will be tasked immediately with making the incredibly tough decision on what to do with the forward.