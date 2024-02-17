Match report: Arsenal Women 3-1 Manchester United Women

Manchester United have lost 3-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates, in front of a record crowd of over 60,000 people.

United started well. Nikita Parris ran onto a short back-pass from Laia Cordina and rounded the keeper, who had rushed out. She was late with her challenge and brought Parris down but the ref waved play on.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute following a Katie McCabe corner which was delivered low. In the melee of bodies it looked to deflect first off Geyse then off Le Tissier into the back of the net.

United struggled to get a foothold in the game after that as the Gunners launched attack after attack.

Mead delivered a rocket strike which seemed to be curling into the top corner but Turner managed to leap high enough to head it behind.

Chances were few and far between for United but they mainly came from Garcia.

She darted into the area but the attack fizzled out as she failed to control the ball. Moments later and she managed to pick out Ella Toone, but her shot deflected wide.

Ten minutes from half-time, in a desperate bid to clear the ball from the feet of Blackstenius, Zelem hit it straight towards Lacasse who headed it in at the far post.

The game was all but over by the time the break came, as Evans, who was living dangerously on a yellow card anyway, brought down Mead in the penalty area.

Kim Little calmly converted from the penalty spot, sending Earps the wrong way.

In the second half Manchester United managed to keep the hosts fairly quiet but lacked belief going forward.

Earps had a strong half between the sticks making a couple of fine saves, one on one.

There were chances for Geyse, whose strike was just wide and Parris, who managed to get her head on the end of a cross from Garcia, but it flew over the bar.

Beth Mead rattled the woodwork twice but in the closing stages of the game it was United who showed promise.

As Arsenal took their foot off the gas, Katie Zelem took a short corner to Toone who delivered it to the unmarked Garcia at the back post for a tap in.

However, it was six minutes into injury time and the visitors had left it too late to claw their way back into the game.

It leaves United seven points outside of the top three and with a mountain to climb to make the Champions League places.

Team: Earps; Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Evans (Galton, 45); Naalsund (Ladd 70), Zelem; Toone, Geyse (Williams, 62), Garcia; Parris (Malard, 78)