Match Tactical Preview: Luton Town vs Manchester United

Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the Premier League this Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s men remain unbeaten in 2024 and will expect to continue that trend against relegation-threatened opponents.

However, Luton do pose a threat, particularly on home soil, and after performing well in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford they will be fancying an upset.

United will have to be on their guard in defensive situations with Rob Edwards’ side possessing some threatening forward players.

Elijah Adebayo is enjoying a fine debut season in the Premier League and keeping him quiet will go a long way to stifling the home side’s attack.

Ten Hag is sweating on the fitness of Luke Shaw and given United’s lack of depth at left back, a reshuffle to deal with the threat of Adebayo may be required.

Ross Barkley is also in good form and United’s midfield will need to keep an eye on the Liverpudlian drifting into dangerous areas.

However, United are now finding their feet in attacking areas and feeding the ball into the wide men will surely result in adding to their goalscoring numbers in recent weeks.

Rasmus Hojlund has finally been getting the service from his flank-men and getting the young Dane into dangerous areas will win the game for United.

United will play through the lines with the outstanding Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro both capable to go forward into Bruno Fernandes, or, directly to the wide men.

Getting Rashford and Garnacho in behind Luton’s backline, which typically includes three centre-halves, should leave space for the lightning-quick pair.

It will then be down to the decision making of the duo, which has been called into question throughout the campaign.

A win is imperative for United who need a near-perfect second half of the season to finish in the qualification places for the Champions League.

Luton will be desperate to throw a spanner in the works and in doing so earn some more huge points in their battle for survival.

However, if United can get through the early stages and quieten the home crowd, they should be in for a fruitful afternoon in what will be the first league fixture between the pair for over 30 years.