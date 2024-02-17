Predicted Man United XI vs Luton Town: Victor Lindelof to play right back in Luke Shaw’s absence



Luke Shaw is a doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Luton Town tomorrow, and there will be no Aaron Wan-Bissaka as cover at full-back if he fails to make it.

With Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia also still absent, United are once again suffering a defensive injury crisis although manager Erik ten Hag says he is “positive” about Shaw’s chances of making it.

At the Peoples Person we are not so sure, as the left back historically has been one of those players where “doubtful” generally means “unavailable”.

We therefore think Victor Lindelof will once again join Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire in defence, although this time it seems more likely that Lindelof will play on the right and Dalot on the left.

Andre Onana will be in goal and will be hoping to keep up the excellent form he displayed against Aston Villa last time out.

In midfield, there is still no Mason Mount and so we expect business as usual, with Casemiro partnering Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen waiting in the wings should they be needed.

Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri are both out on loan.

Up front, we expect Ten Hag to field an unchanged unit.

Marcus Rashford should play on the left wing, with Alejandro Garnacho on the right, Rasmus Hojlund up front and Bruno Fernandes at number 10.

Other options should Ten Hag want to freshen up include Amad Diallo, Antony and Omari Forson.

Anthony Martial is still recovering from surgery on a groin injury.

Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Mason Greenwood are all out on loan.

We therefore predict the bench to be: Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, McTominay, Amrabat, Eriksen, Amad, Antony and Forson.

With all that in mind, here is out predicted XI for tomorrow’s game, which will mark the first occasion the two clubs have met in the Premier League: