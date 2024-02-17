Raphael Varane claims Willy Kambwala has a great future at Manchester United

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane, has lavished praise on fellow French centre back, Willy Kambwala.

The 19 year old joined United’s academy in 2020 and was given his chance in the first team after a devastating injury crisis in December meant that Jonny Evans and Kambwala were the only fit central defenders at the club.

Despite the 2-0 loss to West Ham, the academy product was widely praised on how he handled himself in such challenging circumstances.

The player himself has had a tough history of injury problems, as he picked up a devastating ankle problem that kept him out of action for 11 months, barely weeks after landing in Manchester.

Thankfully, those days seem behind him. He has been a regular in the United squad since Christmas and he has made four appearances so far this season for the Red Devils.

His performances have certainly caught the eye of his legendary compatriot.

Speaking on TeamViewer Diaries on the club’s official website, Varane was asked about the young Frenchman.

“He shows his qualities, I think in the future he will play more games and keep improving,” the 30 year old replied.

“I think he’s still very young but he shows his quality, we trust him and he has a great future”.

Such comments will only bolster the 19 year old’s confidence and especially coming from a legend of his country, who plays in the same position as he does.

Kambwala has recently spoken about how happy he is to be playing for United and his ambitions for the future.

Commenting last month on his move to the club as a 16 year old he said, “it may seem crazy, but when my mother made me start playing football, I made her a promise that I would become a professional at Manchester United when I turned 16”.

“It’s my childhood club. Ever since very little, I’ve said I’m going to play there”.

Elaborating on his love of the club as a child he claimed, “I wasn’t watching a lot of football but watching United was different for me. All of the players playing for United were inspirations for me”.

The youngster will be hoping that he can take the next step in his career and get more starts as a United senior player over the coming months.