Rio Ferdinand claims Scott McTominay might not be happy with “super sub” role forever



Scott McTominay has been the most divisive revelation of this season’s Manchester United.

He had one foot out of the exit door in the summer, then he got reinstated and became the solution (scoring) to what many claim was the problem he created (midfield imbalance).

However, even now, when the injured players have returned, McTominay has stuck to his guns and won points for United, a plain fact which is undeniable.

The Scot remains United’s top scorer in the league and his newly coined “super-sub” role where he has been regularly coming off the bench to score goals feels like the ideal compromise for team balance and his own skillset.

That might not last for long, according to Rio Ferdinand (via The Mirror).

Ferdinand said that McTominay will have “a big decision to make” at the end of the season.

The midfielder has suitors in the form of multiple Premier League clubs and he will have to decide if he wants to stay at Old Trafford or “go elsewhere and be a main regular player in that team”.

For his part, McTominay has remained a committed professional throughout, never complaining about whichever role he is asked to perform.

Erik ten Hag has gone as far as to say that the midfielder is an example to everyone due to his willingness to be ready at all times regardless of role.

Ferdinand echoed a similar sentiment and said it is something that happens regularly at a big club like United.

He said: “Whenever the club brings in amazing players like they have done ever since Manchester United has been created you have to show yourself and show you are capable of having a spot in the team.

“It’s nothing to do with the other players we all want the same goal and that’s for the team to be successful. You want to be part of that. As long as I’m ready to play at the weekend that’s all that matters to me. It’s not about me, me, me.”

It seems like this situation might well be worth revisiting in the summer since McTominay is one of United’s few “net positive” assets due to him being from the academy and in good form with reliable wages.

For now, a sweet middle ground has been found and the focus should be on getting United to finish as high up the table as possible.

