Steve Bruce urges Manchester United to sign Callum Wilson



Steve Bruce has heaped praise on Callum Wilson amid reports suggesting Manchester United could be tempted to make a move for the Newcastle striker.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, Old Trafford officials were said to be “alerted” by the potential availability of Wilson in the January transfer window.

Owing to the pressures of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, Newcastle were reportedly considering selling the English striker for a fee in the region of £18 million. The presence of Alexander Isak – Eddie Howe’s preferred option up front – meant the Tyneside club saw Wilson as an expendable asset.

United were hamstrung financially themselves in January, however. Despite Erik ten Hag reportedly wanting additional reinforcements to buttress his forward line, the club were unable to sanction moves for any targets as they were perilously close to breaking FFP rules.

As such, United did not make an approach for Wilson, despite his alluring combination of availability and a proven goal-scoring record. Bruce acknowledges the delicate situations FFP has created for many clubs throughout the Premier League.

“Man Utd are always linked with players and what we’ve just seen in January is a reality check, that you cannot break these [FFP] rules. You had to adhere to these rules and that is why we have not seen much activity. I don’t think I have seen a quieter January, that’s for sure.

“I’d love to know what the actual figures are but it looks to me as though there has been a reality check up and down the country.”

The former United defender was effusive in his praise of Wilson, indicating he believes the striker would have been a good option for his former club.

“Wilson is a proven goal scorer, just look at his figures. The kid stacks up. He’s unfortunately had a few injuries but when he’s fit he’s a very good player,” Bruce revealed. “I’m not surprised he’s linked with clubs including Man United at all because if you look at his record, especially since he’s been at Newcastle, he’s turned himself into a very, very good number nine.”

But, as has been a persistent problem for Wilson throughout his career, injuries have stymied his time at St James’ Park and potentially scared off suitors.

Since arriving at Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2020, the 31-year-old has missed 404 days of football through injury or absence. Earlier this week, Howe revealed Wilson would be set for another lengthy period on the sideline with a chest injury.

Despite the striker’s obvious talents in front of goal, his inability to remain healthy enough to stay consistently on the pitch ensures United should be looking elsewhere this summer, despite Bruce’s seal of approval.

