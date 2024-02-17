“That’s a player that suits my agency”: Dutch agent publicly offers to represent Mason Greenwood



Dutch agent Menno Groenveld has publicly offered to represent Manchester United loanee and Getafe forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is set for a big summer when his spell with Getafe comes to an end with his long-term future far from certain.

If United elect not to bring him back, it’s highly likely the Englishman will be made available for a permanent transfer.

Greenwood will certainly not be lacking suitors considering just how sensational he has been at Getafe this term.

In the 24 games he has played across all competitions for the Spanish giants, he has registered an impressive seven goals and five assists.

The Carrington academy graduate was good yet again during his side’s 1-1 draw vs. Villareal on Friday night.

Already, he has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. It’s believed that Getafe would also like to make the forward’s stay permanent.

Amidst all this, agent Menno Groenveld has admitted he would love to have Greenwood join his ranks.

At the moment, Greenwood is represented by his father.

Groenveld spoke to Voetbal Primeur and said about the United loanee, “That’s a player that suits my agency, I think.”

“I think he is a top player, although you cannot sit back with him.”

“You have to get to work. Of course, a lot has happened but, with a player like that, you can still make a difference. Then my input is also worth something.”

Unsurprisingly, most of the players under Groenveld are based in the Netherlands and include Huddersfield Town’s and ex-Heracles forward Delano Burgzorg and Feyenoord’s Mees de Vit.

