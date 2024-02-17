United academy taking unique approach to development of top youngsters



Manchester United’s u18s have spent the week taking part in unique developing programmes away from the playing field.

On the opposite side of the touchline, United’s youngsters have been working hard to obtain their UEFA C-level coaching badges, formerly known as the FA Level 2 qualification.

A part of the programme involved United’s u18s organising a tournament for local schools during this week’s half term.

United’s academy director, Nick Cox, took to social media to praise their work adding it was “an enjoyable morning watching our youth team players facilitate a tournament for local schools as part of their FA Level 2 Coaching Qualification.”

Cox also light-heartedly quipped that there were also “some terrible refereeing lads !!!!”

An enjoyable morning watching our youth team players facilitate a tournament for local schools as part of their FA Level 2 Coaching Qualification. Some terrible refereeing lads !!!!#mufc #muacademy pic.twitter.com/qcY6Lj6hdj — Nick Cox (@Coxy3012) February 15, 2024

The experience will look to gain a different outlook on the pitch for United’s young stars.

Going through coaching courses will allow the players to appreciate the minds of their own coaches and better process and understand the tactical requirements on both sides of the touchline as they progress into senior football.

Amongst the schools taking part was St. Mary’s R.C. in Swinton, a school with a close connection to United with u18s captain Finley McAllister being a former pupil.

McAllister and Jack Kingdon were in charge of St. Mary’s side for the tournament and led them to the runner-up position.

Despite not coming away as champions, the young schoolboys were thrilled with the experience of learning under the tutelage of McAllister and Kingdon.

Manchester United Football Festival – Team Mcallister. What a fantastic morning the team had today as runners-up. We were coached by one of our former pupils Finley Mcallister @FinMc16. The boys loved every second of the festival and were given lots of great advice from Finley. pic.twitter.com/1JfXIu3FtN — St Mary's RC Swinton (@st_swinton) February 15, 2024

It was a busy week for Adam Lawrence’s side as they moved away from football entirely to take on the WAKTU Challenge.

An outdoor sports camp, WAKTU is in the lake district and has welcomed professional sports teams and academies including Manchester United for years.

A physically enduring challenge, the camp looks to push the young players past their boundaries with challenging and pressurised situations to break through mental obstacles and achieve their highest potential.

🏆 One of many #MUFC Academy players conquering the WAKTU Waterfall in the Lake District, exploring how they handle diverse pressures, stress, and noise. Witnessing their responses, leadership, and competitive spirit in a unique environment. #AcademyExploration #Resilience pic.twitter.com/xs2oLWNyXJ — WAKTU (@WAKTUCHALLENGE) February 15, 2024

Cox’s idea behind the activities is that personal growth equals personal development, an outlook that has clearly been distilled amongst the academy players including Teden Mengi who revealed that “being a good person is way more important than being a good player.”