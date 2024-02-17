Xavi says Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona future will be decided at the end of the season



Barcelona boss Xavi has indicated that the future of midfielder and reported Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong will be decided at the end of the ongoing campaign.

It recently emerged that De Jong could now be open to leaving Barca after he resisted previous overtures from his suitors including United, who were keen on his services.

During Erik ten Hag’s first summer transfer window at Old Trafford, the 54-ear-old coach made De Jong his number one target and spent months chasing him.

Needless to say, a move didn’t materialize. The player’s unwillingness to leave Camp Nou in addition to an issue over deferred wages that he was owed by his employers made it nearly impossible for a reunion to take place.

United are thought to have maintained their interest in the Netherlands international although they may have to ward off competition from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea who are all monitoring the situation.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Barca are set to demand a hefty fee to part with De Jong, which could be significantly higher than the Red Devils’ valuation.

Another report suggested that the 26-year-old is actually happy with the Catalan giants and could reject United for a third time.

Amidst all this confusion, Xavi opened up on De Jong’s future and refused to confirm it lies with the Spanish giants.

It’s believed that the Dutch star was offered a new contract more than three months ago but he has yet to issue a response to the club about the fresh terms.

The Barcelona boss said when asked about the player, “He’s a world-class player and it’s not the right moment to talk about this.”

“The club and the player will sit together and talk about his situation at the end of the season.”

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also considering a swoop for De Jong. The French club are set to free up plenty of salary space this summer when Kylian Mbappe leaves.

This season, De Jong a total of 23 appearances for his side across all competitions. He has scored just one goal.

