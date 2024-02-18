Confirmed Man United XI vs Luton Town: Luke Shaw back in the side



Luke Shaw is back in the Manchester United side that will take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Shaw will take his place at left back, with Diogo Dalot at right back and Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire continuing in central defence.

Victor Lindelof drops to the bench.

Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are still injured.

Andre Onana will, of course, be in goal. He will be hoping to build on his excellent performance last time out.

In midfield, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo continue their productive partnership in the holding roles, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them in the number 10 role.

Mason Mount is out injured, while Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen are all on the bench.

Up front, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will be on the wings with Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Hojlund has scored in each of his last five games and will be hoping to keep the run going.

Amad Diallo, Omari Forson and Antony are on the bench. Jadon Sancho, Facu Pellistri and Mason Greenwood are all out on loan.

Also on the bench are Altay Bayindir and Jonny Evans.

📣 TEAM NEWS! 📣 The Reds are unchanged from last weekend's win at Villa, with @LukeShaw23 passed fit to start 👊#MUFC || #LUTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2024

Kick off in Luton is at 4.30pm GMT. A win for United will keep them in sixth place in the Premier League but will close the gap to Spurs in fifth to just three points. Given the importance of a fifth place finish this season, it is therefore a crucial match for Erik ten Hag’s men.