Dan Ashworth asks to leave Newcastle as Manchester United push for his services



Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly taken a major step in his desire to join Manchester United and has requested his bosses at St James’ Park to let him leave.

After the Premier League and the FA gave their respective approvals for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to complete his partial 25% investment into United, all attention for INEOS shifted to the acquisition of a top-class sporting director.

It emerged that Ashworth is Ratcliffe’s number one target to come in and spearhead his sporting revolution at Old Trafford.

Last week, a report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Ashworth had informed senior Newcastle figures of United’s formal approach.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that United are ready to push forward in the coming days to land the 52-year-old recruitment and sporting guru.

The Red Devils’ desire is for Ashworth to be in place just in time to take charge of the summer transfer window.

It’s believed that the Magpies are contractually protected and will be in a strong negotiating position to demand a hefty compensation package to part with their executive’s services.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has given a major update on the constantly-developing situation.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Dan Ashworth has today asked to LEAVE Newcastle United.”

“It is now up to Manchester United to meet the terms of buying out his contract.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Dan Ashworth has today asked to LEAVE Newcastle United ⌛️ It is now up to Manchester United to meet the terms of buying out his contract #nufc #mufc 🟢 More to follow @MailSport — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 18, 2024

The Telegraph add that Eddie Howe’s side want up to £20 million from United to let Ashworth go.

The newspaper points out, “Dan Ashworth will be prevented from taking up a position as Manchester United’s new director of football until 2026 unless Newcastle United’s huge financial demands of more than £20 million are met.”

It certainly seems like things are coming to a head and this week will be critical in determining Ashworth’s future. It’s a huge positive that he definitively wants to come to United.

