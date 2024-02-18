Dan Ashworth put on gardening leave by Newcastle after request to leave and join Man United



Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly been put on gardening leave by the Magpies amidst ongoing links about a switch to Manchester United.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Ashworth being placed on gardening leave comes after he formally requested the club to let him depart St James’ Park and fulfill his wish of joining United.

After the Premier League and the FA Cup gave Sir Jim Ratcliffe the green light to complete his partial 25% investment into United, all attention shifted to hiring a sporting director.

As part of Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers, the INEOS billionaire will be granted full control of the Red Devils’ sporting operations.

It’s understood that he’s keen on a radical overhaul at Old Trafford and wants Ashworth to spearhead this critical initiative.

Fabrizio Romano relayed that United are expected to push forward this week with their bid to pry Ashworth from Newcastle’s hands.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the 52-year-old scouting and recruitment expert informed his Newcastle bosses to let him leave as his heart is set on a switch to United.

The Magpies are contractually protected and in a strong position to demand a hefty compensation package from their Premier League rivals before parting with their executive’s services.

It’s thought that Eddie Howe’s side want £20million for Ashworth.

Amidst all this, the reliable Ornstein has given an update on the situation.

“Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after asking to leave Newcastle United, with Manchester United interested in appointing him as their sporting director. Ashworth informed Newcastle United of his decision on Sunday.”

“If Newcastle United want to stop Ashworth leaving, they will have to continue paying him his full salary for the duration of his gardening leave.”

“Manchester United, meanwhile, are willing to be patient because Ashworth is a long-term appointment and they do not want to be pressured into paying an unrealistic sum.”

Ornstein adds that formal contact between United and Newcastle has not taken place but it’s only a matter of time until this happens.

