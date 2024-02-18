Dan Ashworth’s role as Manchester United sporting director to go beyond recruitment

Dan Ashworth is set to be given much greater freedom in his potential job as sporting director at Manchester United than in his current role at Newcastle.

It was reported last week that United were finally ready to make a move for long-term number one target, Ashworth, after INEOS received the good news that their deal had been ratified by both the Premier League and the Football Association.

It has also been reported that the former technical director at Brighton has given the green light for his move to Old Trafford, largely down to his relationship with new United board member and key INEOS associate, Sir Dave Brailsford.

It was even relayed that a deal to bring in Ashworth could be concluded next week, but that seems fanciful when the mammoth compensation fees of north of £10m being demanded by Newcastle still need to be dealt with.

However, Football Insider claim that one reason Ashworth may be so desperate to join the INEOS revolution is the freedom he will enjoy in his new role, in comparison to what he currently has at St James’ Park.

“Dan Ashworth is set to have full creative license at Man United – unlike his role at Newcastle United, sources have told Football Insider”.

“United’s expected new sporting director is about ‘more than just recruitment'”.

The outlet refers to Ashworth’s ability to transform the academies at Newcastle and Brighton, “changing the structure of the clubs and the nature of their scouting networks”.

In addition, it is claimed “he will have more autonomy in terms of recruitment with the Red Devils compared to his role at St James’ Park, with new shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe giving him significant power amid the swathe of backroom changes.”

This is likely to be a massive carrot for the Englishman in combination with the fact that he is very much INEOS’ first choice for the role and his already mentioned connection with Brailsford.

Furthermore, it seems that all is not currently rosy for the 52 year old at his current employers either.

It was relayed here a couple of days ago that “his period at Newcastle has not been entirely smooth behind the scenes, with moments of friction coming from Eddie Howe’s already-established authority, a blurring of responsibilities, plus managing the high expectations of owners in Saudi Arabia’s PIF”.

Nevertheless, INEOS clearly see the former Brighton employee as the best man for the job and will likely move heaven and earth to get a deal done for him to arrive at Old Trafford.