David de Gea has finally decided he wants to make a return to La Liga

David de Gea only seems to have a return to La Liga on his agenda, as his search for a new club goes on.

The former United keeper left Old Trafford last summer when the Red Devils reportedly pulled out of a deal they had agreed with him, with the intention of signing Erik ten Hag’s former keeper at Ajax, Andre Onana.

The Spaniard has been linked to a plethora of clubs since last summer, but no deal has been struck with anyone in spite of numerous reports.

The goalkeeper was on humongous wages at Old Trafford, to the tune of £375,000 a week, which was the highest salary paid to a goalkeeper in world football.

However, perhaps finally money has become less of an obstacle.

The Sun is now reporting that the Spaniard “is focusing on staying in Spain while ending his football exile”.

“Sources close to the Spaniard, 33, believe he is willing to wait for a chance to play in LaLiga. That could mean joining old club Atletico Madrid or even rivals Real as cover and taking his chance to impress”.

It had been relayed that the Spaniard had rejected a return to the Premier League in the winter market when he apparently turned down the advances of Nottingham Forest.

“Forest, who are aiming to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season, were willing to offer De Gea a lucrative short-term deal with the option of a long-term deal”, but that was declined by the United legend.

The Spain international has also turned his nose up at sizeable offers from Saudi Arabia such as from Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab.

The man who made 545 appearances for the club was linked to a move to Spain last summer and it seemed in August that Real Madrid could bring him in after the long-term injury sustained by Thibaut Courtois. However, no move came to pass, as los Blancos preferred to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga.

What is clear is that the Spaniard cannot wait forever if he wants to continue a career at the highest level. His latest indication that he wants to return to Spain could highlight a pivot away from demanding his previous huge wages and he may finally be prepared to lower his demands to ensure guaranteed playing time after seven months in limbo.