Erik ten Hag bemoans his Manchester United side’s inability to control games in spite of crucial win against Luton Town

Manchester United came through a tough examination at Kenilworth Road to win 1-2 and close the gap to Tottenham Hotspur to three points.

Manchester United got off to the perfect start as the red-hot Rasmus Hojlund scored a quick-fire brace within the first seven minutes of the match, to become the youngest player to ever score in six consecutive Premier League games.

However, in spite of the great start, a brave Luton team asked some serious questions of this United and pushed and pushed for an equaliser all match long.

The Red Devils missed a plethora of chances in the second half to put the game to bed but hearts all over the country skipped a beat when Ross Barkley’s glancing header clipped up the crossbar in the final moments of the game.

Speaking to the BBC’s Match of the Day, Erik ten Hag was naturally relieved to get the win but took exception to the way his team gave up their advantage and once again bemoaned his side’s wastefulness in front of goal.

In a constant theme of this season, United’s inability to put away teams almost cost them as Ross Barkley hit the crossbar in the final moments of the game with a glancing header.

The Manchester United manager applauded his side’s red-hot start by claiming “start was good. Garna and Rashy could’ve made it 3 or 4 nil.”

“Second half we should have scored.”

The Dutchman continued to cut a frustrated figure by claiming, “After that, we lose some focus and we are not so strict in what we should do and they came more in the game. We dropped too deep and allowed them too many passes.”

“Their goal brought the pressure on. They had crosses into the box and shots, but not the chances we had. We had big chances and with our abilities, we should have scored. It can always happen, a cross or a corner, you can concede if you don’t execute the 3-1”.

The Dutchman also criticised his side’s ability to focus and control games.

“We make progress but also you see we have to stay focused during the whole game. I will not say switch off, but when you do a little bit less, then you get punished. We can’t afford this. We have to be 100% focused. Do your job together, in and out of possession and then you can control your games. What could have been an easy win was now a difficult win.”

Nonetheless, the Red Devils come away with the win and will hope to continue their fine string of results, if not performances, when they return to Old Trafford to take on Fulham next Saturday afternoon.