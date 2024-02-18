Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United will push to sign Dan Ashworth next week



Manchester United are “prepared to push again” next week in order to confirm the appointment of Dan Ashworth as the club’s new sporting director from Newcastle, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer guru reveals Old Trafford officials will “insist” on negotiations with the Tyneside after receiving confirmation from Ashworth on his willingness to join United.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), Romano states:

“Manchester United are prepared to push again next week in order to bring Dan Ashworth to the club. Ashworth has already accepted, United will now insist in negotiations with Newcastle to agree on compensation.”

Sources at St James’ Park reveal Newcastle are “well-protected” contractually and will be able to command considerable compensation for their executive’s services, particularly if United are to reach an agreement with Newcastle that Ashworth does not have to observe a gardening period, believed to be possibly as long as twelve months.

The INEOS Sport team – who are set to gain full control over the football operation at Old Trafford imminently – are thought to want Ashworth in place well ahead of the summer transfer window.

As such, United will likely pay whatever fee is required for the director to begin work at his new club as quickly as possible. Reports suggest Newcastle will demand potentially in excess of £10 million to agree to this arrangement, however.

As explained in greater detail by The Peoples Person here, United are expected to be ready to arm their new executive team with a “humungous war chest” this summer. Figures as lofty as £450 million have been ventured, though this feels an exaggerated projection.

Whatever the eventual budget ends up being, however, a fee of around £10 million to secure the ‘best-in-class’ candidate to oversee its spending will likely end up proving a bargain in the long-term.

Ashworth will join United in a Sporting Director capacity, alongside the already announced Omar Berrada as Chief Executive from local rivals Manchester City. INEOS are expected to make further appointments in the form of a head of recruitment and further technical directors to buttress the executive overhaul at Old Trafford.

Reports indicate United’s new rulers have earmarked Jason Wilcox, Southampton’s Football Director, for this recruitment role. A more comprehensive history of Wilcox’s ascension in football can be found here, with Romano confirming the director is on the “INEOS list for United”, alongside Ashworth.

For the first time in a long time, United are quickly moving towards the type of operational structure which is found at every other big club across Europe. And it’s taken Sir Jim Ratcliffe less than 10 weeks to achieve a feat the Glazers were incapable of in 10 years.

