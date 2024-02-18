Harry Maguire has a game to forget in a torturous 45 minutes vs Luton Town



Harry Maguire’s career renaissance this season took a huge step back against Luton Town in the 1-2 victory.

Manchester United somehow clung on to victory in a game they made needlessly nervy for themselves although Maguire will hardly be thanked for it.

The centre-back was subbed off at half-time after a torturous 45 minutes against quick Luton attackers which left him looking like he was in a daze.

He repeatedly tumbled into the opposition players and looked like a walking red card before Ten Hag put him out of his misery with the half-time sub.

The frontline of Luton targeted him from the beginning, playing the ball on the ground and forcing him to run towards his own goal.

It became an end-to-end game, the sort which a player like Maguire isn’t best suited for and it became painfully clear as the half went on.

Before he came off, he had already committed four fouls, lost five out of his six ground duels, and gifted the opposition their best chance on a platter.

Early on, he was hurried by Luton’s press and his attempt at playing a line-breaking pass landed straight at the feet of the opposition.

Maguire looked awed by the rabid atmosphere at Kenilworth Road and went into self-preserving mode by fouling attackers away from the goal so he wouldn’t have to chase back.

It invited more and more pressure onto United and with Casemiro also competing against him in a contest of who gets sent off first, it seemed like a matter of time before Luton equalise.

Ten Hag was proactive this time and took both of them off at half-time, with Maguire’s replacement, Jonny Evans, again rolling back the years to secure a second-half clean sheet.

United play Fulham next and they pose a similar agile threat up top so Ten Hag might want to persist with the Varane-Evans combination for that game.

