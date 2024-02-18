Jonny Evans stands up for Manchester United when they need him most

Manchester United snuck out of Kenilworth Road with a narrow 1-2 victory against Luton Town.

After a perfect start, inspired by the in-form Rasmus Hojlund’s brace, the Hatters fought their way back into the game and put United to the sword.

A range of United players struggled to deal with Robert Edward’s side’s intensity and Harry Maguire in particular failed to stand up and be counted.

The Englishman picked up a yellow card in the first half and looked nothing like the player he has been the last few months which saw him win November’s Premier League player of the month.

Erik ten Hag looked to the bench to solve the situation and brought on the surprise of the season, the 36 year old Jonny Evans.

Much-maligned and mocked when he was brought back to the club in the summer, the Northern Irishman was a colossal at the back and repelled Luton time and time again.

Sofascore gave the Belfast man a score of 7.2 but one feel this doesn’t do his performance justice.

In only 45 minutes of action, Evans had a scarcely believable 10 clearances as his head was like a magnet to the bal while the home side tossed in cross after cross into United’s area.

The Ulsterman also made three interceptions, as he used his copious amounts of experience to snuff out numerous attacks, much to the disappointment of the home ground.

The academy product was also exceptional on the ball as he also had a 83% pass rate success and touched the ball 33 times.

What makes the performance even more incredible is the lack of game time the player has been involved in lately.

Despite playing regularly in December, he has been a bit part player in the new year and many players could have come in ring rusty.

The veteran took to the challenge like a duck to water and alongside Raphael Varane, ensured United held on for a crucial victory which keeps the Red Devils right in the mix for the Champions League spots.