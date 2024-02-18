Kobbie Mainoo’s quality shines through in incredible individual display vs. Luton Town



Manchester United registered their fourth consecutive Premier League win following a close 2-1 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

A brace from Rasmus Hojlund within the opening seven minutes of the match set United on their way.

However, the team dropped off and allowed Luton to steadily grow into the game. Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute to make United panic a little bit.

However, the Red Devils held on to clinch all three points despite the Hatters creating many chances and dominating the proceedings.

United had 41% possession compared to Luton’s 59%.

Erik ten Hag’s men had nine shots on target from their total 21 cracks at goal. Luton on the other had a total of 22 shots but only four required Andre Onana to intervene.

United put together 387 passes with a pass accuracy of 76%.

Luton strung 517 passes with a success rate of 83%.

One of United’s best performers apart from Hojlund who obviously scored both goals, was Kobbie Mainoo.

During a game in which his two senior midfield partners in Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes were extremely poor, Mainoo stood out head and shoulders above his more experienced and seasoned teammates.

The homegrown star had a personal pass accuracy of 88%.

He successfully delivered 35 of the 40 passes he attempted. Two of these were key passes.

Mainoo had 53 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch. He made an amazing nine ball recoveries.

The 18-year-old embarked on five dribbles. He won all five.

The player won five of the ground duels he delved into.

Kobbie Mainoo’s game by numbers vs. Luton: 88% pass accuracy

53 touches

35/40 passes completed

9 ball recoveries

5/5 dribbles completed

5 ground duels won

2 key passes Another great performance. 💫 pic.twitter.com/VCTJNFijzI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 18, 2024

It’s certainly a huge positive to see that Mainoo is growing in strength, confidence and stature with each passing game. Already, he is an established member of the first team and certainly one of the first names on the team sheet.

