Leny Yoro: Angel Gomes endorses Man United move for defensive target destined to “to reach the summits”



Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes has seemingly given his seal of approval for the Red Devils to pursue defensive target and Lille teammate Leny Yoro.

The defensive department is an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen on bolstering in the summer transfer window and Yoro has been mentioned to be on the club’s radar.

This season, Yoro has broken into the spotlight and it’s unsurprising he’s being chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

In addition to United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also understood to be admirers of the 18-year-old.

He has made 24 appearances in total for Lille across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. In those games, Yoro has scored two goals and helped his side keep an impressive 15 clean sheets.

In January, it’s believed that United made some attempts to beat their rivals to the centre-back’s services but a move never materialized.

Lille president Olivier Létang even came out and warned that the French outfit would not entertain any offers or talks for their star man.

According to Gomes who spoke to Eurosport (via SportWitness), the sky is the limit for the incredible Yoro – words that should encourage United to push harder for the teenager.

Gomes who undoubtedly knows Yoro best considering they share a dressing room said, “As soon as he arrived in the group, I understood that he was going to reach the summits.”

“When I discovered the pros at the age of 16 at Manchester United, I understood that it was different. He already had the right temperament.”

“And that’s not normal for a 16- or 17-year-old player arriving. It’s like he’s already an experienced player.”

“And it showed in the way he trained, the way he behaved. His progress was obvious.”

Gomes of course left United in June 2020 after he failed to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal. He wanted assurances over playing time and when that could not be guaranteed, he departed for pastures anew.

