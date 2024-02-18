“Limping heavily”: Worrying Luke Shaw injury update emerges after win vs. Luton Town



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw reportedly left Kenilworth Road while limping after his side’s 2-1 win against Luton Town.

United beat the Hatters to register their fourth consecutive Premier League victory.

For large spells of the game, Erik ten Hag’s men were below par and were certainly lucky to leave with all three points.

Shaw was the surprise inclusion in the starting XI. Many fans did not expect the full-back to be available after he came off at half-time during United’s clash against Aston Villa last week.

In that match, Shaw was taken off as a precaution during the interval and replaced by Victor Lindelof.

During his presser ahead of the game vs. Luton, Ten Hag revealed that the England international was facing a race against time to be part of the matchday squad to make its way to Kenilworth Road.

As it turned out, Shaw was deemed fit enough to play and was named in a backline also consisting of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

However, the left-back didn’t last long and for the second game in a row, was taken off after playing just around 45 minutes of football.

Lindelof was brought on in his place once more.

Fabrizio Romano pointed out that tests are set to follow to determine the nature and extent of Shaw’s latest physical setback.

🚨🔴 Tests to follow for Luke Shaw after new injury today during first half vs Luton Town. pic.twitter.com/LFkm9fhBO2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2024

Even more concerning is that according to Simon Peach, the United man limped off heavily while leaving Kenilworth Road.

Should Shaw be sidelined for a lengthy period of time, it would be disastrous for Ten Hag who would have no fit and available left-back in his ranks.

#MUFC left-back Luke Shaw was limping heavily as he left Kenilworth Road — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) February 18, 2024

Tyrell Malacia is also recovering from a long-term injury. Alvaro Fernandez was allowed to join Benfica on loan until the end of the campaign and Sergio Reguilon was allowed to leave in search of pastures anew.

