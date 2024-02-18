Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Luton Town 1-2 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon. Here are your player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- Would be harsh to put Luton’s goal down to his individual mistake but he could have been more assertive.

Diogo Dalot 6.5- Shackled Tahith Chong very well but once Doughty started overlapping, the task became tougher and the Portuguese looked like he was just about surviving.

Raphael Varane 7- Luton came with all their might after conceding two early goals and he was the only defender in the back four who looked unnerved.

Harry Maguire 3- Bumbled around as Luton players fizzed past him. Clumsy defending made him a potential walking red card and was rushed into mistakes during the buildup. Subbed off at half-time.

Luke Shaw 5- Questions need to be asked of the medical team as he was subbed off before half-time and looked clearly half-fit. Failed to have much impact.

Casemiro 4- Gave tough competition to Maguire in who gets sent off first. That yard of pace is gone and frantic games like this one pass him by, forcing him into desperate tackles. Subbed off at half-time.

Kobbie Mainoo 7.5- Running out of adjectives as to how an 18-year-old can come off as the most level-headed player in the team. Kept the team ticking in chaos and acted as a release valve when Luton pressed intensely.

Alejandro Garnacho 6- Ended up with a lucky assist due to Hojlund’s smart finish off his shot but was kept fairly quiet otherwise before he missed the chance to close the game due to overcomplicating a simple finish.

Bruno Fernandes 4- Had so much space in the middle it looked like he didn’t know what to do with it. Spurned numerous potential chances by misplacing simple progressive passes then missed one of his own with the goal gaping.

Marcus Rashford 5- Testing early shot at goal didn’t set the tone as he drifted back to his aimless dribbling. Improved in the second half but was still well short of his standards last season.

Rasmus Hojlund 8- It’s like the ketchup bottle has opened. United’s blushes were saved by his extremely clinical finishing as he put them two ahead within the first seven minutes.

Substitutes:

Victor Lindelof 6- Fared better than he did against Bailey and co last week against Villa but that’s not a high bar to clear. Still, did his role OK.

Scott McTominay 6- No scoring heroics this time but didn’t leave the midfield empty either. For once, an unassuming appearance where he didn’t make the headlines, good or bad.

Jonny Evans 6.5- Maguire’s peak might be higher, but he doesn’t have the dependability of Evans. Came on at half-time for Maguire and improved United immediately.

Sofyan Amrabat 6- Came on late for Hojlund as Ten Hag tried to fortify defensive numbers.

Manager Erik ten Hag 6- Another nervy win which lacked any semblance of control. Wins keep coming but at some point, they need to look sustainable.

