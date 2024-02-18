Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek chalks up another decent display on loan at Accrington Stanley

Manchester United made major changes to their goalkeeping department last summer with Andre Onana replacing long standing number one, David de Gea.

Onana is yet to fully settle into life as United’s main man which might leave the door open for a youngster to make their mark at the club.

Radek Vitek is one of those harbouring ambitions to become United’s number one and is currently gaining vital first team minutes, on loan at Accrington Stanley.

The 20-year-old has been impressive since making the move to the League Two side at the start of the calendar year and was part of a 1-1 draw again today (Saturday).

Stanley secured a point away from home at Colchester having been reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

Vitek could do nothing about the home side’s opener, with Noah Chivers driving through the Accrington defence before firing a low finish past the United man.

Colchester will feel they should have done more to test Vitek, registering just five shots on target throughout the 90 minutes, despite playing with a man advantage for a substantial period.

Vitek did make a couple of decent stops from Cameron McGeehan who could have put the game beyond doubt before Accrington’s late equalizer.

An own goal meant Vitek and his teammates left Colchester with a creditable point to aid their march toward promotion.

Accrington are sandwiched in the middle of an 11 team cluster that are separated by just eight points, with the team at the top of that list occupying the final playoff place.

Vitek will be desperate to help his new side squeeze into the top seven after settling in quickly to his new surroundings.

The Czech stopper has become somewhat of a fan favourite since his move after earning back-to-back Man of the Match award in recent weeks.

Vitek’s next assignment is a home game against Crawley Town – one of those in the chasing pack – next Saturday.