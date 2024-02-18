Manchester United set to raid Chelsea for chief analyst Kyle Macaulay



Manchester United will attempt to poach Chelsea’s chief analyst Kyle Macaulay as part of the continued restructuring of the football operation at Old Trafford.

Alan Nixon (The Sun) reveals United are “ready to upset” their Premier League rivals by offering Macaulay the opportunity to form part of Dan Ashworth’s “new transfer team”.

Ashworth, currently the sporting director at Newcastle, is believed to have communicated to the Tyneside club his wish to relocate to Manchester, following an approach by United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport team have prioritised assembling a ‘best-in-class’ executive branch at Old Trafford, before any decisive decisions are taken in relation to the actual coaching staff or squad.

Omar Berrada, stolen from local rivals Manchester City, is the club’s new Chief Executive; a move described by inside sources as a “game-changer.”

Ashworth will likely be joining him as the new sporting director, while a head of recruitment and further technical directors are expected to be appointed as part of the aforementioned ‘transfer team’.

Macaulay, who previously worked with Ashworth at Brighton, left the Amex Stadium in 2022 to follow Graham Potter to Stamford Bridge as a recruitment analyst.

Despite the English manager’s unsuccessful tenure as Chelsea boss, the London club kept Macaulay in his role beyond Potter’s sacking.

It’s as a recruitment specialist United are believed to be targeting Macaulay, possibly at the behest of Ashworth, given their previous professional overlap.

Reports suggest Jason Wilcox, the current Director of Football at Southampton, is being considered for the Head of Recruitment position, though this is rejected by figures at the Championship club.

Wilcox made his foray into football at Manchester City as the club’s academy director, and would naturally have worked closely with Berrada in this role.

Sam Williams has been poached from Ipswich to “lead the recruitment drive at [United] for players aged between 17 and 21”, indicating Macaulay would likely work closely with the recruitment head on the senior squad.

