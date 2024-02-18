Manchester United target Jonathan David scores 35-minute hattrick as interest intensifies in his services



Erik ten Hag has a tendency to go back to Dutch players or Eredevisie players when operating in the transfer market.

Could Sir Jim Ratcliffe settle upon Ligue 1 as a happy hunting ground due to their knowledge through OGC Nice?

If there’s a player in France that United can’t afford to miss, it seems like Jonathan David of LOSC Lille is it.

The Canadian made it 11 goals this season after his 35-minute hattrick lifted Lille past Le Havre in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 win.

By breaching the double-figure mark, David has now set a new achievement of crossing double goalscoring digits in every senior league year of his career.

David’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025 so the upcoming window in 2024 could finally be the time that one of Europe’s hottest commodities is on the market for a potential bargain.

The Peoples Person has already relayed a report which stated that United want to open talks with David over a potential move.

With his versatility- he is able to play across all four positions up front- and guarantee of goals, he would make a fine addition to the squad.

At just 24, he will also match right up with the likes of Rashford, Garnacho, Hojlund, and co. who will reach the peak years of their career at the same time.

Most importantly for United, his contract situation and Ligue 1 clubs’ financial situation means that David is the kind of bargain that could fix their problem position without a huge outlay.

United were reportedly interested in bringing him over in January itself, but the lack of funds, combined with Lille making an assault on Champions League places brought that deal to a halt.

Lille are currently third in the league, interestingly, behind Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s OGC Nice, who are second.

Fabrizio Romano reports that many clubs are in the race so United might need to be proactive with this one but the INEOS-led team have shown that being proactive is not the problem when the deal is right.

That hattrick will do nothing to calm the fever around him.

