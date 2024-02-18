Manchester United’s Rhys Bennett endures a rude awakening to life in League Two

Manchester United loanee, Rhys Bennett, endured a difficult introduction to life in League Two.

The 2022 United Youth Cup winning captain made his first appearance for table-topping Stockport, but his side were thumped 4-0 by 17th placed Tranmere.

Despite enjoying 61% of the possession, the Hatters were unable to score or even create more chances than the hosts who had 16 shots to the away team’s 11.

From the United man’s perspective, it was a tough introduction to life in senior football as Stockport were ripped apart from set pieces and crosses into the box all afternoon long.

The second and third goal of the game both came from the man that Bennett was supposed to be marking. For Tranmere’s Jordan Turnbull’s first goal, the United academy product lost his man from a free-kick and the centre half scored a wonderful on the turn volleyed finish to make it 2-0.

Just after the hour mark, the United loanee lost his man once again from a corner and the Tranmere centre back headed in his side’s third.

It is normal that the 20 year old will be ring rusty, having not played for a few weeks and also trying to acclimatise to the ultra-competitive world of the English football league.

The youngster will certainly learn a great deal from the experience.

Sofascore gave the player a rating of 6.2 and despite being at fault for two goals, he did have some decent statistics to his name.

The Mancunian defender made six clearances for his side but could only make one tackle.

Bennett also only won 40% of his ground duels but did win seven out of his 11 aerial battles.

The scorer in the FA Youth Cup final did have a better day on the ball however, as he had a 75% passing accuracy and one key pass to his name.

The 20 year old will be aiming to put things right when the league leaders take on Gillingham on Tuesday night, looking to stop a streak of two consecutive losses as their lead at the top of the table has been reduced to a solitary point.