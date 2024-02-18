Paris Saint-Germain in race to sign Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Long-term Manchester United target, Frenkie de Jong, may finally be leaving Barcelona but much to Erik ten Hag’s disappointment, Paris-Saint Germain have emerged as a serious destination for the midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be a major player in the race for the Dutchman’s signature, were he to leave Barcelona this summer window.

According to Barcelona mouthpiece, Sport, “the Parisian club will free up a large wage bill with the departure of Mbappé and will take advantage of it to revolutionize its project” by bolstering their midfield, with Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich and De Jong on the list.

Commenting on the issue of De Jong’s future, the Catalan paper states, “Frenkie de Jong is going to receive important proposals this summer to leave Barça and we will have to see what his decision is since the Blaugrana club is clear that if his salary is not lowered it will open the door for him to leave. United and Chelsea want him, but the big offer could come from Paris”.

It has now been reported that despite the Dutch international’s desire to stay at the club, he may be forced to leave as Barcelona will only offer him a deal on reduced wages.

“The De Jong case has been opened at Barça after the possibility that the footballer could open up to listening to offers in the summer. The midfielder’s priority is to continue, but he is also aware that the Blaugrana club want to change his contract or force him to leave, something that already happened a year and a half ago when Barça was willing to sell him to Manchester United”.

It is thought though that money may not be the only motivation for De Jong to leave this time around.

Despite his love for the Catalan club, he wants to win important titles and Barcelona do not currently look like they can seriously compete for the Champions League and sit seven points behind Real Madrid in the table, despite playing one game more.

Furthermore, “he has always been comfortable in Barcelona until he was forced to leave, something that he has not forgiven” the board for.

Interestingly for interested English sides like United, Tottenham and Chelsea, Sport suggest that despite PSG’s interest, the player may actually be more keen to play in the Premier League.

If the Netherlands international is really on the market and if Ten Hag is still United’s boss come summer, it can be safely assumed he will do everything within his power to sign the player, due to the Dutchman’s obvious obsession with the midfield man.

It has recently been reported that Barcelona have a set a hefty price tag for De Jong, so as a way around the fee, United would be willing to offer up Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Antony or Scott McTominay as possible makeweights in any deal to sign the player.

As long as the Dutchman does not sign a new deal with his current club, one gets the feeling that United fans may have to buckle up once again for the summer rollercoaster that is a Frenkie de Jong transfer saga.