Peter Schmeichel predicts big future for Rasmus Hojlund after scoring in his sixth consecutive Premier League game

Manchester United hung on to grab a crucial 1-2 victory at Kenilworth Road against Luton Town.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start against the Hatters as they scored two rapid goals, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring after only 37 seconds.

The afternoon got even better as the Dane scored a wonderfully inventive chested goal, showing off his fantastic reflexes.

However, Luton stormed back into the game with a quick goal to respond and fought bravely all match with the Red Devils. Nonetheless, the Old Trafford side were able to cling on for the vital three points.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, criticised the Red Devils performance but praised the result.

“Man United played Luton off the park for six minutes, after that is was so bad. The result is good but there was a lack of concentration and character. The number of chances they had to put the game to bed, but there was a lack of quality and selection. I’m happy with the result but there’s work to be done”.

However, the former Danish international was much more optimistic about his compatriot.

Speaking on the potential of the two-goal hero he claimed, “Rasmus Hojlund is only 21 but he could become that guy who scores 25, 30 goals a season. We saw today he’s got everything in his locker”.

“He’s strong, he gets chances and he scores goals. The team needs to understand him a bit better but there are no boundaries to what this guy can achieve. He is so good”.

The treble winning keeper also took an opportunity to add his name to the long list of admirers of United’s number 37.

“Kobbie Mainoo is playing like he’s been playing for the past 10 years,” he said.

United will hope to continue their unbeaten start to the year when they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford next Saturday afternoon.