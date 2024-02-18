Rasmus Hojlund becomes youngest player ever to score in six Premier League games in a row



From not scoring in his first 14 to can’t stop scoring now!

Rasmus Hojlund became the youngest player of all time to score in six Premier League games in a row with his strike against Luton Town.

Hojlund gave United a nitro boost at the beginning of the game with two quickfire goals within the first six minutes.

His first, which gave him the record, was him pouncing on the opposition’s mistake as he reached a misplaced backpass and rounded the keeper to finish into an empty net.

With less than a minute passed, Hojlund was already up and running.

Joe Willock’s record was beaten but the Dane wasn’t done yet and as they say, goals always come in bunches.

Just five minutes later, Hojlund showed the instinctive striker finish that will have fans drooling about his potential.

Garnacho’s shot off a corner ricocheted and reached the striker at chest height.

He quickly turned his body and calmly chested the ball at the far post in a photo finish of a goal that will undoubtedly be played back many times.

With the double and chasing a hattrick at the time of writing, Hojlund now has seven goals and two assists in 20 Premier League games.

Add to that his six goals in the Champions League, and the youngster is definitely surpassing expectations at Old Trafford.

The whole attack has clicked for Ten Hag as injured players have returned, as the manager prophesied.

It looks like the striker is the first man to benefit the most from a functioning team as the raw tools were always there, now the service and luck are falling his way.

United lead Luton 2-1 courtesy of his double after Morris pulled one back at the 14-minute mark in a game that has started at a crazy pace.

