Rasmus Hojlund says he “100%” meant to score his second goal vs. Luton Town



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has indicated that his second goal against Luton Town was intentional and simply not a product of sheer luck.

United beat Luton 2-1 at Kenilworth Road to register their fourth consecutive Premier League victory.

The triumph at Kenilworth Road was largely down to Hojlund who grabbed a sensational brace within the opening seven minutes.

For his first, the striker intercepted a poor pass from a Luton defender and embarked towards Thomas Kaminski’s goal. He rounded off the goalkeeper and buried the ball into the back of an empty net.

Hojlund’s second came through him diverting an Alejandro Garnacho shot with his chest from close range.

He could have sealed his hat-trick in the second half when he had another golden opportunity to score but his shot was saved by Kaminski.

United were poor for large spells of the match and were arguably lucky to clinch all three points but ultimately, the result was the most important thing.

After the final whistle, Hojlund spoke to Sky Sports and gave his verdict on the match.

The Dane said, “A good beginning. Two good & fast goals, then we drop off a little bit. We get unfocused, they get one back. We know 2-1 is a dangerous result.”

“We created a lot of chances in the second half, we just needed to score one of them – little bit annoyed by that.”

On his second goal, Hojlund said, “I meant it 100%. I turned my body and flicked it in. I tried this in training. I have a lot of confidence and it went in.”

After his goals vs. Luton, Hojlund has now set a new record and is the youngest-ever star to score in six consecutive Premier League games.

The 21-year-old remarked, “I never doubted myself. Of course you can be a little bit down when you’re not scoring in the Premier League especially when you’re that young and the expectation is that high.”

“But I always believed in myself. I scored a lot of goals in the Champions League as well so I knew it was a matter of time.”

"That was such a good goal to be fair" 😍 Rasmus Hojlund talks through his goals against Luton 🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/mfO1cGZmeE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2024

All attention for United now shifts to Saturday’s clash against Fulham at Old Trafford.

