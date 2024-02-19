Adam Berry departs Manchester United academy to trial with new clubs



Adam Berry recently announced on his Instagram that he has departed Manchester United’s academy.

The 18 year old has not been a part of United’s set up all season but has only officially confirmed his departure on his social media this month.

Adam Berry confirming he is leaving Manchester United’s academy set-up after 12 years. Looks Burnley bound after getting some minutes off the bench for them in a recent match with Brentford B #mufc pic.twitter.com/2KCqTC7nCv — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) February 7, 2024

Having spent time on trial with Rangers and Burnley, Berry has most recently been with Nottingham Forest, where he was given the opportunity to show Manchester United what they are missing.

Berry featured in the u18s 2-2 draw with Forest on Saturday where he played a part in both goals, scoring the equaliser himself.

Adam Berry’s goal vs former club Manchester United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PDEPRbFVnK — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) February 19, 2024

Having announced his departure while completing his trial with Burnley, it had looked like he would join them permanently but he has subsequently moved for further trials and has been linked with a number of other clubs, including Blackburn Rovers and Celtic.

With a strong performance against his former club, the midfielder certainly would have impressed the Forest staff.

An England u17s international, Berry featured regularly for United’s u18s last season, making 22 appearances with two goals and four assists.

A surprise departure after his regular involvement and international experience, the incredibly deep midfield selection at United’s disposal at u18s level is sure to have been a factor in his decision to look elsewhere.

Having come through the ranks as a winger, Berry’s lack of speed has seen him converting to a more central position over the past year.

But with a group including the Fletcher twins, Jayce Fitzgerald, Finley McAllister, and Ruben Curley among others, the right for playing time in Adam Lawrence’s table toppers has become a real fight.

Summer signing Jack Fletcher, in particular, has nailed down the attacking midfield role since his arrival with some top performances which would have left Berry with limited opportunities.

It does not look like Berry has made a decision on his final landing spot as of yet, but it is certain he has a number of options for his future away from United.