Bruno Fernandes is not the only family member who can tuck away crucial penalties for his team

Manchester United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, is not the only football player in his family plying his trade in England.

The Portugal international has been a revelation for the Old Trafford side since making his debut in February 2020 and was appointed club captain last summer.

The player has gone on to score 71 goals in 218 appearances for the Red Devils and play in a plethora of positions for numerous managers.

Surprisingly, he has someone very close to him in which he can discuss the finer details of being a footballer in England.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the United captain’s brother, Ricardo Fernandes claimed, “we’ve got different lives. Bruno’s a professional footballer and I work for the NHS”.

However, Ricardo also plays for Roffey in Division One of the Southern Combination Football League.

“When I was young, my friends and close family probably thought I was the brother who was going to make it, but I didn’t and he did,” Ricardo said.

At a glance, the two players look similar as they “both have dark hair and beards, with a similar build and facial features”.

In addition, the two brothers want to dictate play on the pitch and try and make the difference to their side, albeit to a completely different standard.

Furthermore, the two also have the knack of putting away vital penalties for their side.

Bruno Fernandes has scored an incredible 51 out of his 57 career penalties, but it seems the instincts run in the family.

Ricardo also buried two penalties for Roffey in a great win for his side, who played 60 minutes with ten men on Saturday.

70' GOAL ROFFEY!! Converted again by Fernandes 🔴 0-2 🐗 — Roffey Football Club (@RoffeyFC) February 17, 2024

Speaking on his time growing up with the United star, Ricardo stated, “I think he always looked at me growing up. We have a five-year age gap and he liked to come and play with me and my mates. I had to look after him – I didn’t want my friends kicking my brother if he was nutmegging them! I think that’s how he developed his strong mentality, playing against older opponents”.

Due to the high profile nature of his brother, he claims that it can be challenging to ignore the negative comments he receives on the pitch about his sibling but “you have to leave it”.

Hopefully both Fernandes brothers can finish the season well as we edge closer to the crucial season-defining games that the spring brings.