Dan Ashworth is not unanimous first choice at Manchester United for Sporting Director role



Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United and his appointment looks like a matter of when, and not if, at Manchester United.

It is being regarded as a huge coup for the INEOS-led team since Ashworth only joined United about two years ago.

Ashworth’s reputation precedes him and the excitement is palpable among fans for what is being regarded as a no-brainer appointment.

For everyone at INEOS, this also is the case, except for Sir David Brailsford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, who fancied someone else.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reports that Brailsford wanted former Liverpool man Julian Ward as his top target for the Sporting Director role.

The overall mood of the team was leaning towards Ashworth so he won out in the end but Brailsford clearly saw something in Ward that put him above Ashworth.

It is an unexpected development too, since Ashworth’s close friendship with Brailsford was widely regarded as a key driver in the deal.

On the other hand, Ward is much less experienced, certainly in a leadership role, than the current Newcastle man, who has held this post at various clubs.

Ward would theoretically be easier to get as he is currently unattached, unlike Ashworth, for whom Newcastle could demand upwards of £20 million.

Ultimately, it was one of the cases, rare ones at United, where both choices were supreme and the club wouldn’t have gone wrong with either.

The fact that despite some disagreements, a decision was reached so quickly points to the notion that INEOS is working like a well-oiled machine who is decisive in their actions.

It is something United have missed for years and the proactiveness should benefit the club in the long run.

