Diogo Dalot’s work ethic can see him grow into Manchester United’s long-term solution to the right back problem

Diogo Dalot has quickly turned himself into one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet of late.

Only the ever-present Andre Onana has played more times this season for the Red Devils with 34 appearances in all competitions. The 24 year old full back has played 33 times, just like Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

With 31 starts, only Onana and Fernandes have been in the starting line up more frequently. This is largely based on the trust the manager and player share in one another.

When the Dutch coach was appointed in the summer of 2022 there were numerous links to right backs such as Denzel Dumfries and Vanderson, but no deal has occurred in four windows. The Portugal international began as Ten Hag’s starting right-sided full back in 2022 but lost his place after injury and Aaron Wan Bissaka’s solid post-Christmas form last campaign.

Nonetheless, Dalot has come back roaring this season, and after a slow start, he has recaptured last year’s form and more.

The former Porto player has spoken about how he shares with the Dutchman a common idea of football and that he has learned a great deal about the playing as an inverted full back. In yesterday’s game against Luton, Dalot made an inverted run to the centre of the pitch as Onana launched the ball forward and found himself one-on-one with the keeper but could not dribble his way round Thomas Kaminski.

In fact, the Portuguese international believes he is in the form of his life, as he has never enjoyed such consistent game time at the club and after being seemingly on the verge of being sold numerous times since his Old Trafford career began in 2018.

The Athletic have gone into detail on the 24 year old’s progress and have spoken about he has gone from being seen as “good enough in all of the traits for a modern full-back but without any outstanding skills” to “Ten Hag’s right-back for the remainder of the season”.

He has contributed massively to the Old Trafford side’s upturn in form in the new year with a vital block against West Ham and a world class cross for Scott McTominay to head in the winner against Aston Villa. The Portuguese international also scored a great curling effort to put United ahead in their cup tie against Wigan at the start of the year.

One source at Carrington claimed, “he’s a very mature player for his age” and “it’s easy to forget how relatively young he still is. He’s very professional and very switched on tactically. He’s played inside as the extra midfielder really well at times this year”.

Statistics back up the progress he has made. Dalot ranks second in the team when it comes to progressive passes, having made 82, and he his third in progressive carries with 39 efforts.

“He’s also deceptively fast. Statistics taken from Opta recorded the right-back as having the fastest top speed of all United players in a Premier League game this season (35.6km/h; or 22.1 mph)”. This has been vital in making recovery runs to help out the centre backs, who can be vulnerable on the counter.

The defender is also seen as a “grafter” around the club and his work ethic was praised by Cristiano Ronaldo. Rio Ferdinand recently claimed he asked the legendary player about Dalot and he told him, “He works. He’ll work harder. He’ll make himself better, 100 per cent. He’ll improve”.

The full back has been working regularly at Carrington this season to iron out inconsistencies with his crossing, long-range shooting and defending at the back post. He is far from perfect but it seems everyone trusts he will give it his all to get better every year.

Once again, his work ethic can be represented in “his passing in 2023-24 compared to last season. He is receiving the ball in slightly more advanced positions and working harder to find United’s best players in the final third”.

Moreover, the 24 year old is settled well in Manchester and became a father in November. He has a great relationship with coach Benni McCarthy and gets on well with everybody in the team due to his language skills.

The Carrington source elaborated further on this stating, “he’s developed into a strong, multi-faceted asset. He’s sociable and connects with everyone in the squad. His English is excellent to connect with the English lads, but he connects really well with the Portuguese and Spanish speakers”.

The Athletic claims, “the right-back position is Dalot’s to lose and Ten Hag values his ability to play on the left and offer further tactical options. If Dalot can add more elements to his game – in particular how he attacks when overlapping his winger – then he might yet become an ideal right-back for his manager”.

Once again with United having numerous other problems to solve in their squad and financial fair play issues, if the former Porto man can continue his fine form and truly be the club’ long-term right back, it will be one headache solved for INEOS as they aim to put their stamp on the football club.

Former United defender, Gary Neville, backed the player recently claiming that Dalot looks like the team’s future right back.

The player is far from perfect, but this United side is also just that. What this team needs is young players with talent who have the desire to improve and grow with the team. The Portugal international seems to fit the bill in this regard.

As the American outlet put it it, “Dalot is beginning to make the leap. United will hope he sticks the landing”.