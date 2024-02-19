Gary Neville slams Harry Maguire and Casemiro for being “all over the place” in win vs. Luton Town



Gary Neville has criticised Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Casemiro for putting the team under pressure during the side’s 2-1 win against Luton Town.

United ran out victors courtesy of an early brace by Rasmus Hojlund.

Carlton Morris halved the deficit for the Hatters but Erik ten Hag’s men held on to secure all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Luton put United under pressure for large parts of the game and especially in the opening 45 minutes. This was partly down to Maguire and Casemiro who both produced some moments of madness that placed them in direct risk of getting second yellow cards.

Alive to the risk of going a man or two men down, Ten Hag elected to substitute both experienced stars at half-time. He replaced Casemiro and Maguire with Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans respectively.

After the final whistle, Gary Neville spoke to Sky Sports (via The Express) and gave his thoughts on United’s performance.

The club legend said, “I think United deserved to win. I think the second-half performance was probably better and more measured than the first half. The first 10 minutes were fantastic but I thought for 30 minutes, Luton could’ve scored two or three goals themselves. In the second half Luton’s last part of the game in the final third let them down.”

“But I thought United defended pretty well, [Jonny] Evans and [Raphael] Varane positioned themselves well on those crosses. Obviously, the four one-on-ones – [Alejandro] Garnacho had one, Hojlund had one and I think Bruno Fernandes had two big chances.”

“Between those four, they should have taken at least one of them. I thought they were professional in the second half, a lot better, more measured.”

Neville added, “First half they lost their discipline. Maguire and Casemiro had to be hooked at half time, they were all over the place at times. You think, how can they go from here (high up) to there (low down) within halves of games?”

“That’s what they are – they’re inconsistent. Ten Hag will be a lot happier with the second-half performance even though they didn’t score.”

Luckily for United, Casemiro and Maguire’s mishaps didn’t cost them too much.

Up next for the Red Devils is Fulham on Saturday at Old Trafford.

