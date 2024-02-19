“It can’t be all the time…”: Erik ten Hag slams referees’ unfair treatment of Casemiro



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has slammed referees’ recent trend of always booking Casemiro after he makes his first foul during matches.

In two consecutive Premier League games now, Casemiro has received dubious yellow cards after a rival player went down following little to no contact.

Last week, he was booked when Aston Villa’s Matty Cash dived and hoodwinked the referee that he was cynically brought down by the Brazilian.

The same exact thing happened against Luton Town. Casemiro had to tread a dangerous line during the opening 45 minutes after the referee took his name. As the match proceeded, it increasingly became clear he was highly likely to be sent off.

Ten Hag elected to take the five-time Champions League winner and Harry Maguire off and replaced the pair with Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans respectively.

Luckily for United, Casemiro’s absence in the second half didn’t prove too profound. The Red Devils managed to hold on and as a result, ran out 2-1 winners at Kenilworth Road.

Rasmus Hojlund’s quick-fire brace proved to be the ultimate decider.

After the game, Ten Hag spoke to reporters and addressed the unfair treatment of Casemiro by match officials.

“I don’t think it’s a booking, the first one. Again, with Casemiro, it’s very harsh to concede the first booking and I don’t understand why. And then of course, in the second, that was a booking.”

“Very clear, but I think also the referee knows what’s going on with the first one. And I think the refereeing in general, it can’t be all the time Casemiro, by his first tackle, they book him.”

On the reason for making subs during the break, the Dutchman said, “I saw the reaction from the referee and thought they could go off with the next one. With McTominay and Evans we have good replacements. Don’t take the risk. I thought it was the right decision.”

Another player Ten Hag opened up on was Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old was sensational and stood head and shoulders above most of his more senior and experienced teammates.

Ten Hag remarked about Mainoo when asked whether the midfielder deserves an England call-up, “Kobbie was very mature and I think he’s progressing from game to game, hopefully he will keep it going. He’s a very good player and today we have seen that, but it [an international call-up] is up to the team coach and to the manager of England.”

The United manager admitted that his side are firmly back in the top-four race but warned there is still plenty of work to be done to catch up to their rivals.

“Yeah, we are back in the race. Still, we have to catch up. We are happy with scoring goals now. Also today we missed some great opportunities and I think the frontline can be more clinical. They have the abilities, but what is positive is the way we created the chances.”

He added, “Every game is a final and it’s a long road and it’s not be decided in February. So in this moment of the year, make sure that in April, you are in a position you can win. And so still we have to catch up, but we are back in the race.”

Up next for United is a home clash against Fulham on Saturday.

