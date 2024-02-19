Joshua Zirkzee: Arsenal’s advantage over Man United in race for striker as Chelsea also join transfer pursuit



Arsenal reportedly have an advantage over Manchester United in the race to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

The striker position is understood to be a position Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen.

Despite Rasmus Hojlund being in red-hot form and currently showing why United spent big money to sign him last summer, it’s clear more is needed in the attacking department.

Young Hojlund needs help and United require sufficient and quality depth, especially considering Anthony Martial is on his way out of the club.

It was previously stated that the Red Devils will target Zirkzee when the summer transfer window opens.

Bologna ae thought to be open to selling the player and are holding out for more than €40 million due to Bayern Munich having a sell-on clause contained in his contract.

Zirkzee scored a fantastic goal during the weekend – which was the winner against Lazio – to put his side in strong contention for a first European finish since 2000.

It was his 10th goal of the campaign

Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Arsenal have an advantage over other interested parties keen on Zirkzee, due to the excellent relationship they enjoy with the agent of the talisman.

The newspaper explains that Zirkzee will cost teams around €50-60million. Only Bayern can re-sign him for €40m.

Elsewhere, Corriere Dello Sport (via TEAMtalk) relay that enthusiasm for the 22-year-old is growing and Chelsea are now monitoring him.

The Blues are believed to have been scouting Zirkzee while in action for Bologna.

Other parties credited with an interest include Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Barcelona. It’s certainly shaping up to be a fierce transfer battle for the striker.

