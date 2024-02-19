Juventus bracing for summer bid from Manchester United for Gleison Bremer



Juventus are reportedly preparing to receive an offer from Manchester United in the summer for defender Gleison Bremer.

Last month, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio relayed that United have been scouting Bremer for months.

It’s an open secret that the Red Devils are eager to secure the services of a top-class central defender when the summer transfer window opens.

Alongside Bremer, the club have been linked to Leny Yoro (Lille), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), just to mention a few names.

It was recently stated that United are prepared to accelerate their efforts to land Bremer, with a fee in the region of €70 million likely to convince Juventus to let the player go.

A fresh update has been provided by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Get Italian Football News), who report that United might have to fork out a slightly lower sum of €60m to lure Bremer to Old Trafford.

It’s understood that Juventus “expect an offer” from United for Bremer’s services at the end of the season.

Amidst all this, the Old Lady have identified four possible replacements for the Brazilian.

These include Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Reinildo Mandava (Atletico Madrid), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth, available as a free agent in June) and Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg)

Despite recently signing a contract until June 2028 and Juventus wanting to keep him, the player is not untouchable and could still be sold.

Bremer is happy in Turin but harbours dreams of playing in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has made a total of 24 Serie A appearances this term and has helped his side keep an impressive 12 clean sheets.

With him in the backline, Juventus have only conceded 13 top-flight goals.

