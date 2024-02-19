Katie Zelem and Hayley Ladd celebrate milestone appearances



Manchester United captain Katie Zelem celebrated her 150th appearance for United on Saturday against Arsenal.

Although the result did not go in United’s favour, it was still a cause for celebration as the Oldham-born midfielder became just the second player to reach that milestone after Ella Toone.

Zelem spent her youth days at United’s centre of excellence before leaving for Liverpool in 2013 due to United not having a senior team.

She then went to Juventus for their inaugural season before returning to United in 2018, when the women’s team was set up under manager Casey Stoney.

She became captain in 2019 after Alex Greenwood left and has been an integral part of the squad ever since.

She led the team out as United women played at Old Trafford for the first time, a moment she treasured as a lifelong United fan.

She also captained the side at Wembley Stadium in their first ever FA Cup final.

After qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, Zelem again ticked something off her bucket list as she captained the side against PSG, home and away, in their first taste of European football.

Zelem wasn’t the only player to be celebrating a milestone achievement as Hayley Ladd came off the bench in the 70th minute to mark her 100th appearance for the club, becoming the sixth player to reach a century of appearances.

Ladd joined the side in 2019 for their first season in the WSL and was voted player of the year that year.

Although the Welsh international has been in and out of the squad this year, she has been there for the team when it mattered, scoring three goals in nine games.

United will be back in action in the women’s Super League on March 3rd when the face West Ham away.

