Leny Yoro: Real Madrid drop out of race to sign Manchester United defensive target



Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing highly-rated Lille defender and Manchester United target Leny Yoro.

Yoro is understood to be a name on United’s transfer list with Erik ten Hag keen on bolstering his backline options.

This term, the Red Devils have struggled, partially due to their key defenders picking up injuries.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Eveans, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia have all been sidelined at various points of the campaign.

At the moment, Martinez, Shaw, Malacia and Wan-Bissaka are undergoing their respective recoveries from physical setbacks.

Alongside Yoro, the Red Devils have also been linked to players like Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Marc Guehi, just to mention a few.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted that United will have to ward off competition from Real Madrid to land Yoro.

It was stated that Los Blancos are admirers of the Frenchman and would love to add him to their ranks as part of their transfer strategy of signing the best young players and turning them into world-class stars.

Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested in the impressive Yoro.

However, according to Spanish publication Defensa Central, Real Madrid are no longer looking at Yoro, in what may come as a massive advantage to United.

“Real Madrid wanted to secure the signing of Leny Yoro, however, they see it as very complicated. Florentino knows this and is already considering two alternatives to take his place.”

“The signings of [Alphonso] Davies and [Kylian] Mbappé may cause the white club to not want to undertake more expenses and give up the Frenchman.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now turned their attention to cheaper alternatives like Rafa Marín who is on loan at Alaves and Mario Gila.

